Accused break and enter trio’s trial to head to Coffs Harbour

Three men are facing trial over alleged armed home invasion.

A triple-headed trial for three men accused of a home invasion in The Channon will be held in Coffs Harbour.

Thomas O’Brien, Hillel Pulley and Chris Michael O’Brien will be facing trial for an alleged armed home invasion on Nimbin St, The Channon on November 12, 2018.

It’s alleged the trio assaulted the occupant of the house with a metallic sharp-edged builder’s spacer.

The Crown Prosecution had previously rejected the men’s guilty pleas to the affray but hadn’t accepted the plea in full satisfaction.

All three men had also pleaded not guilty to reckless wounding in company, specially aggravated entering a dwelling with intent using a dangerous weapon and aggravated entering a dwelling knowing people are there.

They’re also facing two back up charges each of specially aggravated entering a dwelling with the intent.

Judge Jeffery McLennan said the trial must go ahead, after it had been rescheduled multiple times due to COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits at the Lismore Courthouse.

“All through 2020 almost from the day of my arrival in the Lismore Court, I was assured it would resolve itself, but it hasn’t,” Judge McLennan said.

The trial has now been set at Coffs Harbour District Court for August 30.