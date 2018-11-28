Menu
Staff escort prisoners through Queensland; Lotus Glen Correctional Centre Picture: Daniel Soekov for Human Rights Watch
Crime

Accused police biter faces new rap

by Pete Martinelli
28th Nov 2018 6:17 AM
AN ACCUSED biter of police and alleged peeping Tom has racked up another charge while in custody.

Benjamin Doatanwine Ware was remanded into custody last month for failing to appear in court after pleading guilty to a lewd act at the Cairns Lagoon.

When taken to the police watch house he allegedly bit an officerâ€™s bicep and used fingernails to break his skin. Yesterday Cairns Magistrates Court heard he had allegedly attacked another officer at Lotus Glen.

The defendant has previously pleaded guilty to touching himself while half naked and peeking under toilet and shower block stalls.

He has been charged with serious assault (biting), serious assault causing bodily harm and police obstruction.

Magistrate Sandra Pearson adjourned the matters to December for sentencing.

