Accused ATM thief captured by police

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in relation to a series of ATM robberies over the past nine months.

Richmond Local Area Command officers charged a Goonellabah man, 50, with a number of charges relating to stealing more than $100,000 of cash and goods.

The arrest comes after police carried out a search warrant on the man's storage shed and recovered property related to the above offences on March 17.

The effort to catch the thief was executed in a nine-month operation, Strike Force FEDORE was established by the Richmond and Tweed-Byron LAC detectives to investigate the theft of ATM's in northern NSW and South East Queensland.

Police will allege the man was behind thefts at two Lennox Head businesses and another two in Brunswick Heads.

They will also allege he robbed ATMs in Lennox Head and Brunswick Heads as well as Mermaid Beach, Queensland.

The man was refused bail in Lismore Local Court today.

He was already refused bail refused on other charges including two counts of possessing illegal drugs and one count of possessing a knife.

Theft timeline

August 2, 2016 a business at Park Street Brunswick Heads was broken into. Over $4,000 worth or property was stolen.

January 22: a business at Ballina Street Lennox Head was broken into. $700.00 cash was stolen.

February 7: the same premises at Lennox Head was broken into again. $15,000 cash was stolen from an ATM.

A restaurant in Mermaid Beach was broken into during February and $10,000 was stolen from an ATM. 50 packets of cigarettes were also stolen.

March 3: a pizza store in Brunswick Heads was broken into. An ATM containing $12,000 was stolen.

On the 10th May a 50 year old Goonellabah man was brought from Grafton Correctional Centre to Lismore Police Station.