Accused armed robber to return to court in 2020

The pistol allegedly used in armed robbery in the Lismore CBD in October.

A BALLINA man accused of an armed robbery in Lismore CBD has had his matter adjourned to next year.

Police will allege Christopher Creed, 28, approached a 50-year-old man in Uralba St and produced a pistol, demanding money from him about 9.50pm in October.

When the man refused, Mr Creed allegedly left the scene empty-handed.

Richmond Police District officers found Mr Creed hiding in Crowther carpark before he fled, forcing police to initiate a foot pursuit.

Mr Creed was arrested a short time later near the toilet block on Keen Street.

Police will allege they found Mr Creed was in possession of a replica pistol when searched by officers.

Mr Creed was charged with armed robbery with an offensive weapon and possessing an unregistered firearm.

He was later granted bail in the lead up to his sister's funeral in October.

Mr Creed's matter briefly went before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where it was adjourned until January 29 for brief status committal.