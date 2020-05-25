Accused robber found with replica pistol

A Ballina man, who was accused of armed robbery, has pleaded guilty to possessing a replica pistol

A BALLINA man accused of armed robbery has pleaded guilty to possessing a replica pistol.

Christopher Creed, 28, was arrested in October after he approached a man in Uralba St and produced a replica pistol, demanding money from him.

When the man refused, Creed allegedly left the scene empty-handed.

Richmond Police District officers found Creed hiding in Crowther carpark before he fled, forcing police to initiate a foot pursuit.

He was later arrested near a toilet block on Keen Street.

Last week, Creed pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered firearm and demanding property with menaces with intent to steal.

A further armed robbery charge was withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He remains bail refused after no application for bail was made.

Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered a sentencing assessment report and clarification for whether Creed was still eligible to enter the Buland-a program at Tabulam.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on May 27 for further mention, where Creed is also facing several other separate charges, including breaking and entering and larceny.