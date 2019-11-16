Accounts from firefighters on the ground

Nimbin Rural Fire Brigade share their experience at out of control Mt Nardi fire.

LAST night Nimbin's Rural Fire Brigade (RFB) shared the events taking place on the ground at Mt Nardi.

RFS's Western Division said via an update on their Facebook page in the early hours of yesterday morning The Channon, Goolmangar, Nimbin and Tuncester brigades, partnered with Tuntable CoOp, Siddha Farm and Bohdi Farm community members, to contain the southwestern sector of the Mt Nardi Fire in the Tuntable and Siddha's farm sector.

"It was a very satisfying end to a very long shift, knowing we had kept the fire from impacting on more homes to the south," Nimbin RFS posted.

"The completion of this line would not have been possible without proactive community engagement between Nimbin Brigade and the three communities."

"Hard yakka, heavy plant, small plant, RFS State Mitigation and RFS District assets and the commitment of locals was all on the line."

RFS said asset protection continued yesterday throughout the night in Siddha Farm.

"Brigade Field Officers are making sobering decisions to determine which homes/structures are defendable and which are not."

"Nimbin brigade members are a part of this community and know the people whose homes they are fighting to protect or abandon due to firefighter safety."

At Terania, The Channon RFB shut down their exposure to the Wallace Road fire with the support of the community.

They were re-tasked to the large, unchecked fire front across Terania Ck valley where 'ill-prepared' properties were under immediate threat.

Nimbin and other brigades responded to assist at Rainbow Community.

National Parks have begun implementing strategies to contain this fire further to the south.

At Newton the RFB posted that the 'fire along the ridge line North East of Nimbin village has largely burned itself out'.

"Hotspots remain and are being monitored during daily aviation sweeps."

"All areas of active fire in this sector remain inaccessible to ground units."

North of Nightcab National Park at McCabes (Doon Doon), RFS said data obtained on Thursday suggested that 'fire activity in this area appears largely benign'.

'This area is completely inaccessible to ground units'.

The Nimbin brigade thanked operations and mitigation Support for providing small plant assets to assist in their fire fighting efforts.

They also thanked the community for their 'invaluable' efforts for 'their generosity, freely given, to support all of our volunteers'.