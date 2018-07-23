Airbnb could face class action from North Coast owners

BYRON Shire accommodation owners are ready to take out a class action against the State Government over contentious new short term holiday letting laws

The Fair Trading Amendment (Short-term rental accommodation) Bill 2018 is set to be tabled in the Upper House next month.

The Bill allows Sydney based hosts to let out their homes for 180 days per year and they do not need to live at the residence.

It also allows hosts outside Sydney to let residences out for every day of the year, without having to submit a development application to local Council, said group spokesperson Victoria McEwen.

If the Bill is passed, the State Government could find themselves at the centre of a class action brought by angry accommodation providers, Ms McEwen said.

"If this Bill is approved, anyone can run a pop-up hotel with no prior due diligence,'' Ms McEwen said.

Problems like unaffordable housing, minimal rental stock and party houses will spiral out of control if it is approved, she said..

Ms McEwen claims that 3000 homes, or 20 per cent of the homes in the Byron Shire are already used for AirBnB.

"The degradation in the community will get worse if this new Bill is passed."

Accommodation providers from across the Northern Rivers will meet at the Cavanbah Centre at 1.30pm this Thursday to discuss stopping the NSW Government's proposed laws being passed in the Upper House.

The meeting will take place at 1:30pm at the Cavanbah Centre, Ewingsdale Rd, Thursday 26 July 2018, Media are invited to attend. Contact details for spokesperson: Victoria McEwen, 02 6684 7047 indulge@victorias.net.au