The local buildings that scooped top architecture awards

The Lismore Regional Gallery, designed by Dominic Finlay Jones Architects, won the Heritage Architecture award at the 2018 Country Division Architect Awards.

A NORTHERN Rivers architectural firm has taken out five prestigious industry awards.

Dominic Finlay Jones Architects, based in Bangalow, took out the awards and four commendations at the 2018 NSW Country Division Architecture Awards presentation night, held at the NSW Regional Architecture Conference on Thursday.

Barrio restaurant, deigned by Dominic Finlay Jones Architects, won the Interior Architecture award at the 2018 Country Division Architecture Awards. Christopher Frederick Jones

Of the nine awards, two prizes, and 13 commendations presented, Northern Rivers architects won four awards, two prizes and eight commendations.

Other winners were SPACEstudio, Cocks Carmichael and Harley Graham Architects.

Lismore's new art gallery won Dominic Finlay Jones Architects an award for heritage and a commendation for public architecture.

The project sought to repurpose Lismore High School's dilapidated former C-Block with a focus on reusing as much of the original building as possible and retaining the precinct's character.

The building and grounds occupied a key position within a cluster of historic brick buildings in the heart of Lismore, also housing the Lismore Library and Northern Rivers Conservatorium.

"The team from Dominic Finlay Jones Architects sought to create a contemporary 21st century space while working in sympathy with the heritage precinct. In providing a state-of-the-art facility, the architects cleverly retained the atmosphere of the old school building which many visitors have fond memories of attending," Gallery director Brett Adlington said.

"The result is a beautiful central community space in the centre of our city that has become a focal point for art, music and community gatherings of all kinds.

"We are thrilled to have won this award as we are incredibly proud of our new gallery and how it has transformed the city centre."

Habitat Live Work, designed by Dominic Finlay Jones Architects, won the Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing category. Christopher Frederick Jones

Dominic Finlay Jones Architects was also behind the Habitat Live Work project at Byron Bay, which picked up various accolades at the NSW architecture awards.

The jury, led by Dunn & Hillam Architects' Ashley Dunn, said: "This is an excellent prototype development, which is imaginatively conceived and beautifully executed".

"This year's awards entries ranged from finely crafted small scale projects to large, complex commercial and public buildings. This highlighted the range of thoughtful work that is being done outside of the major cities in NSW. The jury had a tough but enjoyable challenge deliberating over the many high calibre entries

NSW Chapter President, Andrew Nimmo, congratulated all of this year's award winners and noted the important contribution the profession as a whole was making to deliver more sustainable, cohesive communities.

LEFT: Lismore Regional Gallery, designed by Dominic Finlay Jones Architects. ABOVE: Byron Shire Council foyer, designed by SPACEstudio. Andy Macpherson

The People's Choice Award presented to SPACEstudio was for its design of the Byron Shire Council foyer at Mullumbimby.

Awards

Public Architecture: Commendation - Lismore Regional Gallery, by Dominic Finlay Architects

Heritage: Winner - Lismore Regional Gallery, by Dominic Finlay Architects

Residential Architecture - Houses (New): Commendation - Great Granny House, Coopers Shoot, by Cocks Carmichael with Harley Graham Architects; Commendation - Natural Lane House, Broken Head, by Dominic Finlay Jones Architects

Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing: Winner - Habitat Live Work, Byron Arts and Industry Estate, by Dominic Finlay Jones Architects; Commendation - two@twoseventwo, Coopers Shoot, by SPACEstudio

Commercial Architecture Award: Winner - Habitat Commercial, Byron Arts and Industry Estate, by Dominic Finlay Jones Architects

Interior Architecture: Winner - Barrio, Byron Bay, by Dominic Finlay Jones Architects; Commendation - Byron Shire Council Foyer, Mullumbimby, by SPACEstudio; Commendation - DUK, Byron Bay, by Dominic Finlay Jones Architects

Small Projects: Commendation - Habitat Recreation, Byron Arts + Industry Estate, by Dominic Finlay Jones Architects; Commendation - Marvell Studio, Byron Bay, by Harley Graham Architects

Vision Award: Award - C.A.L.M, by Dominic Finlay Jones Architects.