Access to Wi-Fi the 'icing on the cake' for holidaymakers

Reflections Holiday Parks is investing more than $300,000 in Wi-Fi infrastructure at nine of the group's coastal parks, including Evans Head, to dramatically improve the digital experience and phone reception for guests.

The group's finance and IT executive manager Michelle Griffin said: "Proper connectivity for all Reflections' parks is a major requirement, with the group investing a $316,837 government loan into starting the important process of upgrading the Wi-Fi infrastructure.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Digital Inclusion Catherine Cusack announced the loan for Wi-Fi upgrades last week and said investing in infrastructure which supported regional tourism was a major priority of the NSW Government.

The upgrading of cabling and installation of communication towers, known as microwave links, has commenced at the group's holiday parks at Hawks Nest and Forster Beach on the lower to mid north coast.

Seal Rocks has also had fibre network upgrades as well, with services expected to come online in coming weeks.

The Reflections Holiday Park at Evans Head will see Wi-Fi network deployment in 2019 during phase two of the project.

Tuncurry, Scotts Head, Coffs Harbour, Nambucca Heads, and Bermagui will also receive Wi-Fi capability during this phase.

Evans Head Managers Scott and Katie Barnes said great things were happening at Evans Head to improve the guest experience.

"The first stage of our park improvement program will be completed by Christmas with amazing new cabins, upgraded powered sites, a new park entry and extensive native landscaping,” they said.

"Following on the heels of $7 million in upgrades, to have Wi-Fi capability for calls, emails and an enhanced digital experience is the icing on the cake.”

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds said that as well as significantly improving the Wi-Fi network and speed, the upgrade would also allow Wi-Fi-enabled telephone calls where mobile signals are currently unavailable.

"Previously our Seal Rocks and Hawks Nest parks had nil to minimal mobile coverage which inconvenienced guests who wanted to be able to communicate with friends and family during their holidays,” Mr Edmonds said.

Mr Edmonds said the potential for the group's parks and holiday offering was unlimited.

"We are forging ahead to build the foundations for a better digital customer experience,” Mr Edmonds said. "This is a significant investment in technology for us and we are pleased that support from government funding is allowing us to do more sooner.”