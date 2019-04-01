$2.5m Keno winner ‘f***ing gobsmacked’

A Brisbane man won Keno at Acacia Ridge at the weekend.

A Brisbane man won Keno at Acacia Ridge at the weekend.

A YOUNG concreter from Acacia Ridge is looking forward to making his "big dreams" a reality after cracking a Keno jackpot of more than $2.5 million.

The hardworking man in his 20s held the 10 Spot winning entry in Keno game 105, drawn on March 30.

He takes home the entire jackpot prize of $2,561,258.

Speaking with a Keno official straight after he realised his win, the Brisbane man confessed the enormity of his good fortune had yet to truly sink in.

"Oh mate! I don't know yet," he said.

"I know I've had a win, but I'm not going to believe it until I see that money in my bank account.

"I just finished work! Six days of concreting and I said to my boss 'we're going for a drink - it's Saturday night'.

"We've been working six days straight and we do that nearly every week. I work hard for the money I earn.

"I'm just a concreter who works his a*** off from 6am to 6pm who's just won enough to set himself up for life!

"I'm just f***ing gobsmacked!

"I was playing pool when someone behind the bar said 'do you guys play Keno? We've had a win'.

"That's when I knew."

The regular Keno player explained he normally marked a 5 Spot entry with his favourite numbers, but on the spur of the moment last night he opted for a 10 Spot entry.

Keno tickets and pencils.

"I didn't think about it at all. I just put decided to play 10 numbers," he laughed.

"I don't know if I'll sleep tonight. I'm wide awake!

"I've already thought about what I'm going to do with it. I've got big plans. It's going to help me and a lot of other people.

"I'm going to be smart with it.

"I've got big dreams, and this seals the deal! It's going to be working less and enjoying life more!"

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his Keno 10 Spot winning entry at Acacia Ridge Hotel Motel, 1386 Beaudesert Road, Acacia Ridge.

Acacia Ridge Hotel Motel duty manager Bryony Hannington said the win sent a ripple of excitement through the venue.

"He was so excited, and everyone was so excited for him. It was just really great to seem" Bryony said.

"He was just so pumped.

"This is by far the biggest winning entry we've sold. Before this, the biggest one I've ever sold is $42,000. It's just fantastic."

In 2018, Keno crowned 16 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $36.47 million. Six of these major winners were Queenslanders.

Queenslanders win an average of $25.87 million each month playing Keno in pubs and clubs across the state.

Last year in Queensland alone, players bought 34.76 million Keno tickets and won $310.64 million in cash prizes, including 494 individual 7, 8, 9, and 10 Spot jackpot prizes.