Abusive bus passenger’s one way ticket to police station

A man was driven straight to the police station after he verbally abused a bus driver. Pic Jenny Evans

FOUL language has landed a 41-year-old man a fine after he swore at a bus driver in Byron Bay.

The man was issued a Criminal infringement Notice for using offensive language on a bus on Monday last week.

Tweed Byron Police said at about 3.10pm, the man was on a bus in Byron Bay and verbally abused and swore at the driver. The driver called ahead to Byron Bay Police Station

where he stopped several minutes later.

Police entered the bus and the male was subsequently escorted off the bus.

Police said the man's behaviour was captured on bus CCTV and he admitted to his behaviour.

After the man's identity was confirmed he was then issued the fine and left the police station.