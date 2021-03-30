Abusive aged care nurse slapped with ban

A nurse who smothered an elderly patient's face with a pillow and pushed a man wearing a diaper towards a colleague's groin while working at a Sydney aged care facility has been permanently banned from providing health services.

The Health Care Complaints Commission found that Tovale Kalati poses a risk to the health and safety of members of the public.

"The Commission's investigation found that Ms Kalati's conduct was deliberate and involved acts of violence and/or humiliation towards vulnerable residents under her care and Ms Kalati poses a risk to the health and safety of members of the public," it said.

"Ms Tovale Kalati has therefore been permanently prohibited from providing any health services in any capacity, either paid or voluntary."

Kalati had worked at Presbyterian Aged Care in Ashfield for 10 years before her employment was terminated in 2019.

She was the subject of a police investigation in 2019 before being charged with multiple counts of assault.

She pleaded guilty to seven counts of assault at Burwood Local Court in October last year where she was sentenced to a seven-month-long intensive corrections order.

The court heard Kalati assaulted seven patients, six men and one woman, while she worked at the home from February to October 2019.

Agreed facts stated she worked at the nursing home for 10 years and that most residents suffered from "debilitating ailments and cognitive decline."

One male resident who suffered from dementia and prostate cancer was 94 at the time he was assaulted by Kalati on morning between February and May, 2019.

Kalati and another nurse went to check on the resident at about 5am one morning before taking a pillow and covering the man's face for about 15 seconds.

She then laughed in the man's face.

On another occasion, Kalati was to change the diaper of an 86-year-old male resident with another nurse.

When the patient was lying face up, Kalati and the other nurse took off his diaper before Kalati allegedly pushed the victim towards his "groin" area.

