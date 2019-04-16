Abuse victims to share $400,000 from Ipswich property sale

BRISBANE insolvency specialist Peter Lucas has just secured Supreme Court orders on how to compensate 13 victims of sexual, physical and mental abuse who once lived in an Ipswich home for the disadvantaged.

The victims will share in about $400,000 held in trust following the sale of the property that once housed Quest Care Incorporated, formerly known as the New Life Centre.

Justice Glenn Martin has approved the use of a modified version of the National Redress Scheme for child abuse victims.

Quest Care (not to be confused with an unrelated organisation using the same name in the ACT) closed its doors in the early 1990s.

Lucas said no complaints had ever been lodged with police about the two alleged perpetrators, Pastor Frank Fullwood and one of his managers, both of whom are deceased.

Lucas, who was appointed by the court in late 2017 to wind up Quest Care, told City Beat yesterday that he was happy with the outcome.

"It's a fair and cost effective way of dealing with the situation. This is about trying to get money to victims, not about costly processes.'