Abuse accused admits giving ‘mixed signals’ to teen

A WOMAN accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy admitted in a police interview some messages she sent him were inappropriate.

The 35-year-old denies ever touching the boy.

She has pleaded not guilty in the Southport District Court to three counts of indecent treatment of a child and one count of carnal knowledge.

It is alleged she inappropriately touched and had sex with the boy while he was living with her in March 2017.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was best friends with the boy's mother, the court was told.

During an interview with police, played to the jury yesterday, the woman was asked if she thought it was appropriate to send text messages to the boy declaring her love and also complaining he had rejected her.

"It's probably not an appropriate conversation," she told police.

"I think (the boy) is extraordinarily mature.

"I meant it as a support but maybe it came on in a pressure way."

The woman told police she loved the boy, who is the son her best friend, like a mother would and considered him as another one of her children.

She told police she may have behaved in an "immature" manner in sending some of the text messages.

"It may have given him mixed signals or confused him in a way," she said.

The woman also admitted to buy the boy clothes, computer games and other items.

The trial continues today.