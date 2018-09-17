Abortion is cowardly and murder in the first degree: letter

In the doctor's hands, the icon of the embryo on blurred background.

In the doctor's hands, the icon of the embryo on blurred background. Natali_Mis

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THE proposed abortion laws enable a woman to have an abortion up to 22 weeks and need one doctor to recommend her to an abortionist.

Many premature babies live after being born at this time.

After 22 weeks to term 40 weeks a woman would need to be recommended by two doctors who don't actually have to examine her or see her.

This law is now in Victoria and there are cases of doctors being prosecuted.

It was so dreadful to hear that they actually kill these unborn babies.

We are supposed to help the vulnerable and what could be more so than the unborn who can offer no defence?

The whole thing is cowardly and murder in the first degree as far as I am concerned.

I urge you to contact Tony Perrett MP who is against the law.

His email address is

gympie@parliament.qld.gov.au

Please stand up for right.

MELODIE ZYLSTRA,

SOUTHSIDE