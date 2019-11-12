Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUR LAND: Bandjalang woman Simone Barker opposes the Iron gates 175-housing development at Evans Head.
OUR LAND: Bandjalang woman Simone Barker opposes the Iron gates 175-housing development at Evans Head. Susanna Freymark
Community

Aboriginal graves threatened by 175-lot river development

Susanna Freymark
by
12th Nov 2019 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BANDJALANG woman Simone Roberts said she doesn't know how the developer of the Iron Gates site at Evans Head sleeps at night.

The Iron Gates site is now called Vantage at Evans and developer Graeme Ingles wants to put 175 house lots on the river front property.

For Ms Barker, the change of name doesn't alter the significance of the site to the Bandjalang mob.

"It is a ceremonial place and also a massacre site,” Ms Barker said.

Only five out of eight scarred trees remain, significant because the marks on the trees mark where warriors were killed, she said.

"They are like headstones at a cemetery.”

Ms Barker's late father Lawrence Wilson fought against the same development in 1996, when it was called Iron Gates.

I'm losing sleep,” Ms Barker said.

"I know why my dad was so tired fighting for Native Title of our own land in Bandjalang country.”

There are two graves of chiefs on the development site.

"We have lost enough sites,” Ms Barker said.

"I come from the custodial family and its my job to protect the land.

Ms Barker works at Evans River School.

"Aboriginal kids are hands-on. How will I teach them about their country? This is taking away from future generations.

"Once the land goes, its gone forever.”

Ms Barker spoke volumes when she said, "these sites are part of me.”

Craig Gillespie who also works at the school said he was a proud Awabakal man and resident of Evans

He wrote a letter to the Minister fir Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt about the development.

"The site of the proposed development is also of great significance to the local Bandjalang clan of the Bundjalung nation, as it is the burial site of two chiefs. The adjoining river once contained a land bridge which allowed the first people to cross the river to Gummigudah (Grandmothers place), and in the 1800's it was the site of a terrible massacre by white farmers. The area still contains several scar trees whose location are kept secret due to the danger of them being destroyed by the developer.”

Have you say

View the DA at richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au /council/on-exhibition/. To lodge a submission, post it to Locked Bag 10 Casino NSW 2470, online at richmond valley.nsw.gov.au/contact /have-your-say/make-a- submission/ or email council @richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au.

coastal development evans head graeme ingles iron gates northern rivers community richmond valley vantage at evans
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Awkward find in real estate ad

      Awkward find in real estate ad
      • 12th Nov 2019 11:52 AM

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Torrington fire upgraded

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Torrington fire upgraded

        News "FIRE danger is rapidly increasing": The Rural Fire Service has released a new fire prediction map for the North Coast.

        Airbnb offers free housing to residents displaced by fires

        Airbnb offers free housing to residents displaced by fires

        News Airbnb listings available to residents and disaster relief workers

        • 12th Nov 2019 11:42 AM
        Calm before the storm at Nimbin and The Channon

        Calm before the storm at Nimbin and The Channon

        News "I’ve prepared but I’m not going to die for a few bits of wood"

        Strike teams ready as bush fire risk escalates

        Strike teams ready as bush fire risk escalates

        News "You don't want to be stuck when the winds get up today"