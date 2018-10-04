Menu
Three Australian flags the Torres Strait, Australia and Aboriginal flags.
Council News

Aboriginal congress praises controversial Oz Day decision

JASMINE BURKE
by
4th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

BYRON Shire Council's decision to change the date of their Australia Day event from January 26 to the evening before in 2019 has been praised by the National Congress of Australia's First Peoples (Congress).

The decision led to considerable criticism by some, and the Prime Minister Scott Morrison stripped council of its right to hold citizenship ceremonies altogether.

But the congress thanked Byron Shire Council "for its sensitivity toward the feelings by many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander citizens who are uncomfortable about the celebration of Australia Day on 26 January each year”.

The congress is the peak representative body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and members include almost 9000 individuals and 180 organisations from around the country.

In a letter to council dated September 25 CEO Gary Oliver said the move was "an important milestone”.

"It is the local government level that is showing the most leadership on this issue and we urge you to hold firm despite the considerable criticism of your decision on this matter.

"For many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, Australia Day represents oppression and dispossession.

"Byron Shire Council leads the nation by taking a principled stand which seeks to include all citizens in a celebration of our nation on a more neutral date.

"It is my view that your recent decision is an important step toward reconciliation between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians and non-Indigenous Australians.”

Mr Oliver also noted there were "many practical steps required to alleviate the poverty and injustices” suffered.

