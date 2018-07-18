Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ABC is closing its regional Twitter accounts and has advised people to follow its Facebook and online sites instead.
ABC is closing its regional Twitter accounts and has advised people to follow its Facebook and online sites instead.
Business

ABC announces closure of Twitter accounts

by Greg Stolz
18th Jul 2018 7:53 PM

TWITTER no longer flies with the ABC.

The national broadcaster has announced it is closing its regional Twitter accounts 'due to low engagement'.

ABC Gold Coast, which has 20,000 followers, announced the decision today.

"We've chosen to close our regional Twitter accounts due to low engagement rates, and we're redirecting our resources to existing regional Facebook pages and online sites, which have shown strong growth in user numbers during the past year," the radio station told its followers.

The station advised followers to instead 'follow our great reporters and presenters to find out what's happening'.

abc social media twitter

Top Stories

    ELECTROCUTED: Man almost killed by 'dangerous' power lines

    premium_icon ELECTROCUTED: Man almost killed by 'dangerous' power lines

    News "I DON'T know how he didn't die that night... enough is enough. There needs to be priority action."

    Shock decision to withdraw sand mine application

    Shock decision to withdraw sand mine application

    News The controversial expansion will not go ahead at this stage

    'Amazing' fighter plane will be big drawcard at Lismore expo

    'Amazing' fighter plane will be big drawcard at Lismore expo

    Whats On The RAAF Hawk's top speed is 1200km/h

    60,000 more meals for people in need

    premium_icon 60,000 more meals for people in need

    Politics Government commits $630,000 to cut transport costs

    Local Partners