ABC announces new drama to be filmed in Byron Bay

ON SET: Gods of Wheat Street (2014) was an example of successful drama series shot in the Northern Rivers.

ABC and Screen Australia have confirmed production of Deadlock, a web series set in and around Byron Bay.

Filming will begin on the Northern Rivers in July.

The web series has been described as "the incredible highs, heartbreak, camaraderie, laughs and bittersweet sorrow of what it is to be a teenager."

When a mysterious car crash exposes the dark underbelly of an idyllic paradise, it dramatically changes the lives of the teens it touches.

The project's original concept was developed by Deb Cox for Every Cloud Productions, and continued developmet with Billie Pleffer.

The series is produced by Belinda Mravicic, Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox for Every Cloud Productions (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Newton's Law, The Gods of Wheat Street).

Deadlock will be directed by Billie Pleffer, and mentored by Tony Tilse (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Underbelly).

Development of the series involved local youth sharing their experiences with the series writers and producers in a workshop hosted by Northern Rivers Screenworks, and held in collaboration with Bryan Elsley (co-creator and co-writer of the edgy UK youth drama series Skins, and, more recently, Dates and Kiss Me First).

The workshop was funded by Screen Australia through their Enterprise Stories program and their Story Development programs.

Deadlock will use local cast and crew from the Northern Rivers region wherever possible.

Deadlock is a 5 episode, 12-minute web series which will screen on ABC iview later this year.

A one-hour format of the show will also be produced.