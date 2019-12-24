Abbie is kicking goals off the field

ABBIE Heffernan has always been an exceptionally gifted individual and the 2011 Football Far North Coast Women's Premier Division Player of the Year (won jointly with Tenielle Shaw from Bangalow), when Heffernan was 16, is just one example of her many talents.

The former Lismore Richmond Rovers player was a prodigious talent on the soccer field since first playing at about age 4, when she followed her older brothers, Jake and Aaron to the East Lismore club.

Possessing speed, skill and game presence, Heffernan played club and representative soccer and she would become equally adept in the mid-field or as a striker and easily make the transition from junior competition to become the best player in the women's premier competition.

In 2013, the former Trinity Catholic College student waited like thousands of young girls and boys around the nation to receive HSC results.

Parents Tony and Janelle had seen eldest son Aaron and second child Jacob navigate high school and successfully pursue university education.

Each would eventually follow Janelle into a career in school education, but Abbie had a clear vision of where her skills were destined to be forged.

An unfortunate mishap at age 11 saw Abbie fracture her leg and it was this incident that inspired a young mind that medicine was to become her mission in life.

"I thought that it would be cool to help people who were sick or injured" Abbie recalls. Although 2014 proved to be a gap year, a successful application for entry into a Bachelor of Medicine Degree, saw the outstanding student commence her studies at Newcastle University in 2015.

The move to Newcastle saw Abbie continue her love of soccer, including at South Wallsend in the top league and scouts reported to me at that time that the mid-fielder/striker could have easily played in the W-League.

Medicine is of course a demanding and challenging field of study and true to her commitment and dreams, her sporting career was reluctantly put on hold (a decision that Abbie insists will only be for a few more years).

Social life was also limited as five years of intensive theoretical and practical studies proceeded in a way that Abbie describes almost nonchalantly as being, "a fairly steep learning curve."

She also muses about often being addressed by patients as, "Excuse me nurse … can you get the Doctor?", perhaps still a sign of how far society must evolve?

Last week saw the graduation of Dr Abbie Heffernan from Newcastle University, which I understand satisfied the very highest standards of academic attainment.

The next two years will see Dr Heffernan complete a rigorous program that will be delivered through a progressive ten x ten week rotation within different areas of medicine.

These placements will be in Newcastle, including John Hunter Hospital where Abbie has already forged most of her initial career in medicine. Her ultimate goal is to specialise in paediatrics and her history of high achievement would lead me to conclude that Abbie will prove to be a brilliant practitioner in due course.

Speaking with Abbie in last week, one of the region's most respected paediatricians, Dr Chris Ingall coincidentally appeared and I was delighted to introduce Chris to our newest clinician. What a privilege it was to see Abbie, as a new doctor engaging in an unscripted, but very relevant and professional conversation with a specialist of such repute and experience as Chris Ingall. A sliding door moment perhaps?

Commitment and purpose are concepts that underpin the pursuit of most critical components of life.

Whether through sport or career, excellence in performance should be applauded and I have been fortunate to have seen Abbie deliver on both counts.

The soccer and broader community joins with her proud family to say, "Congratulations and well played, Dr Abbie Heffernan!"