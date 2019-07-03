Abandoned Abby is a 'chatterbox'

Like a lot of Staffies, Abby is a talker.

This two-year-old loves having a good old chat with her human carers at the Lismore Pound and she seems to get on with all the other dogs in care.

Abby knows how to sit on command and walks perfectly on a lead, and she would thrive on further discipline and love.

She craves affection and attention, and would definitely suit someone who wants a cuddly shadow and loves a chat!

Abby would cost $259 to adopt from Lismore Pound. If you'd like to meet her, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.

# Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162