Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour reach the stricken vessel on Wednesay morning.
ABANDON SHIP! Yacht sinks off Coffs Coast

TIM JARRETT
17th Mar 2021 6:00 PM | Updated: 18th Mar 2021 5:16 AM
Seafarers are being warned to look out for hazards after a yacht had to be abandoned off the coast of Coffs Harbour on Wednesday morning.

Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour has been broadcasting warnings of a potential navigational hazard after it rescued a crew of six from a 47 foot yacht which had lost its steering and was taking on water in the early hours of Wednesday.

A crew from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour was tasked at 1.45am when the yacht's skipper called for urgent help 20 nautical miles south of Coffs Harbour and east of Nambucca.

The yacht's rudder had jammed to the port side, making a tow virtually impossible.

Marine Rescue said via its Facebook page the return journey to Coffs Harbour would have taken 12 hours.

Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour is now broadcasting warnings to alert other boaters in the area to the potential navigational hazard posed by the sinking boat.

