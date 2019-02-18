Aaron Teys breaks through in Aussie team

NATIONAL RECOGNITION: Aaron Teys of Ballina in action in the Summerland Pairs at the Ballina Bowling Club.

BALLINA product Aaron Teys will play second for international star Aron Sherriff in triples and fours in the Asia Pacific championships on the Gold Coast in June 18-28.

Eighteen nations will contest the prestige event at the Helensvale, Broadbeach and Musgrave Hills clubs.

It is the first time Teys has secured a spot in Australia's five-man side. Previously, though he has represented his country three times, he has been part of extended squads.

The men's side is Ray Pearse, 34, Cabramatta; Nathan Rice, 39, Helensvale; Barrie Lester 37, Melbourne; Aaron Teys, 25, Warilla; Aron Sherriff, 33, Helensvale.

Pearse, the Australian singles champ, has been handed the blue ribbon singles role.

In the women's side, former Australian captain Lynsey Clarke will return to national representation after a 15-month break from the game to have two children. The birth of the second was just four months ago.

She joins Australia's "golden girls”-Kelsey Cottrell, Rebecca van Asch, Carla Krizanic and Natasha Scott - who collected the triples and fours gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Cottrell will return to the singles role for the first time since the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Missing from the side are men's singles gold medal winner at last year's Commonwealth Games, Aaron Wilson, and veteran Karen Murphy, who has represented Australia 612 times.

Dress rules

THE Women's Bowls state body has updated its uniform dress policy.

Part of this says: "Some clubs have chosen to register only above waist garments and in that case their registered shirt, jacket, vest and/or hoodie may be worn with white or navy below waist apparel. All garments must have the BA logo, whether registered with the association or not. In this situation, all players in a team must wear the same colour below waist apparel.”

The policy goes on to say: "The BA logo is not essential on apparel worn for social bowls. Women's Bowls NSW has no authority over attire worn when playing in events run by other bowling organisations.”

Singles action

THE first round of the NRDBA'S singles in open, reserve and senior will be on Sunday, March 3.

The open singles on South Lismore greens will feature 28 of the district's best bowlers.

Draw (9.30am start): S Aspel v P Taylor, K Lehfeldt v N Gava, R Fuller v D Hall, S Fields v L Jones, K Drysdale v J Geurtsen, A Cheli v I Martin, T McNamara v A Boston, S Brecard v S Hall, G Hickey v R Rixon, G Hunter v G Lightfoot, P Sharp v J Wyborn. First round byes, 1pm start: C Sauer v W Nugent, C Forsyth v G Walker.

Reserve singles will be at Ballina and senior at Lennox Head and Evans Head.

Third and fourth rounds will be played on March 10 with the finals on March 31.

In the open fours at Ballina, the team of skip Alf Boston beat that of Luke Jones 18-16 in the final. Other winners (skips): Reserve: K Scott. Senior: W Cooper.

The open pairs at East Lismore was won by Kris Lehfeldt and Luke Jones; the reserve at Alstonville went to J Houghton and S Clarke; and the senior at Evans Head to W Yardy and D Robinson.

Electric Light back on

LISMORE Heights is about to stage its first tournament since regrouping.

The once regular two-day Electric Light event will be on Monday-Tuesday, March 4-5. Each day's play will start at 6pm and it will be two games of 12 ends. Prize money is $2100.

On his game

RAY Pearse, 35, who will handle the singles department when Australia contests the 18-nation Asia Pacific championships at Tweed Heads tomorrow and Friday, has had a memorable year.

He won his first Australian singles title and created NSW bowls history by winning his fourth state singles championship and taking out the Australian champion of champion singles.

His major title didn't come easily. He was behind 11-0 against Queenslander Jay Dawe and lagged again behind South Australian young gun Joshua Studham before showing remarkable fighting qualities to come back and take the championship.

Sydney trip

POTTSVILLE women are one of 14 clubs to make it into the finals of the state Summer League at Blacktown Workers club on March 2.

Other finalists are Urunga, Northmead, Gerringong, Tumut, Young, Merimbula/Eden, Taren Point, Austral, Towradgi, Lithgow Workers, Tamworth City and Ettalong.

Coaching the coaches

BOWLS NSW is running coaching courses at various clubs including Ballina on March 25-26 for members interested in becoming an accredited coach.

Register as soon as possible.

There are enrolment forms on the Bowls NSW website.

Zone One president Kris Lehfeldt is available to answer questions.

Women are welcome and should contact Kylie at Women's Bowls NSW.

MY VIEW . . . on the way bowlers dress

THE emphasis our game puts on the way bowlers dress is one of its most annoying features. For the men it insists on uniform attire in one breath then allows the wearing of anything out of the rag bag in another.

Take a look at any green on men's social bowls day. Some of those playing could be wearing gardening gear they've slept in.

Comes the time for association games and the state has a list as long as your arm of what the bowlers must wear. And penalties for those who ignore it.

In contrast, women bowlers always have paid great attention to their dress. Not too many years back officials with a ruler measured the height of a dress above the green.

They've overcome that. But with their careful attention to dress, do they really need the state to tell them what they must wear 'above waist' and 'below waist'?