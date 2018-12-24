Amputation only thing that would stop Finch

Finch revealed the bone in his index finger was exposed.

Test opener Aaron Finch says you'd have to cut his injured finger off before he'd miss his first Boxing Day blockbuster.

And following a lounge room fitness test, plus training on Sunday afternoon at the MCG, the Victorian opener said his finger had improved "100 per cent" since Perth and he was good to go.

As speculation continues Peter Handscomb could be replaced in the side by all-rounder Mitch Marsh, Finch's position at the top of the order looks assured.

All three took part in training, but Handscomb, who has fielded at second slip during the opening two Tests, stood and watched as Finch took his place during practice.

With his right index finger heavily taped, after taking a serious blow from Indian quick Mohammad Shami in the second test, Finch took catches seemingly untroubled.

He then batted for just over half an hour without issue.

Holding some newly delivered bats in his new home this week was Finch's first attempt to grip a stick but the right-hander, from Colac in country Victoria, declared himself a certain starter.

"It's fine. I haven't trained in the last couple of days, I have been relaxing and spending time at home, which has been nice. But it feels like it has improved 100 per cent over the past couple of days," Finch said.

"I got sent some new bats so I have been walking around the lounge room waving them around, and its feels ok.

"Even batting in the warm-up before the second innings in Perth it still felt pretty good to bat.

"And being from Victoria, it's going to have to be cut off (for him to miss the Test)."

Photos revealed the extent of the damage done to Finch's finger, which he had broken previously in Sri Lanka and been hit twice before the match by teammate Mitchell Starc, with bone visible.

Aaron Finch leaves the field in the second Test. Picture: AAP

Finch said he felt his finger was going to "explode" when it got hit. But he said he shouldn't need pain killing injections to take the field on Boxing Day

"I broke the same finger in Sri Lanka a couple of years ago," he said.

"I've just got to start either catching them or using my bat instead of my gloves.

Finch and state teammate Marcus Harris will be the first Victorian opening duo in an MCG Test since 1973 when Keith Stackpole and Paul Sheahan opened against New Zealand.

Despite being a new Victorian, Harris said Melbourne was home and having scored runs in the opening two Tests, having secured his place for Boxing Day was "surreal".

Peter Handscomb failed to train in his usual slip position. Picture: Getty

"You know the squad is only picked for the first two Tests, you know you have to perform. I got a couple of starts and a 70 so it takes away that thought of missing out the next two, and Boxing Day, you don't have to worry about that," Harris said

"The dream was to play Boxing Day. To be picked for the next two Tests, it's not a weight off my shoulders it's just one less thing I have to think about.

"I have been telling everyone, with JL (coach Justin Langer) and the Marsh boys who are WA guys and I can't walk around telling everyone I am Victorian, that I am West Victorian

"Boxing Day is the biggest event on the cricket calendar and Melbourne is my home now, so that's pretty special. "

