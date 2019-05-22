Jacko ‘was inappropriate with me’

Former child star Aaron Carter has claimed Michael Jackson was "inappropriate" with him.

Carter made the allegation while defending the late singer during an interview aired on WE TV.

He began by saying: "Michael was a really good guy, as far as I know, a really good guy.

"He never did anything that was inappropriate.

"Except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate."

Actor and singer Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, did not elaborate any further on his comment.

But after being inundated with angry messages from irate Jackson fans on social media, he posted a tweet defending his right to "tell my truth" and "be real".

Fans of Jackson accused Carter of trying to "cash in" on the late star in order to sell copies of his memoir.

Carter first met Jackson at the age of 14 when the superstar asked him to perform on his charity song What More Can I Give?

Carter then performed I Want Candy at Jackson's anniversary celebration at Madison Square Garden.

Jackson's reputation has been tarnished by allegations of sexual abuse made in the documentary Leaving Neverland.

In the documentary, Australian-born choreographer Wade Robson and former child actor James Safechuck accused Jackson of molesting them as children.

They claimed he groomed their families with expensive gifts and trips to his Neverland ranch.

Over the years, Carter has shut down rumours that Jackson came onto him sexually when he was younger, telling PEOPLE in 2004, "Michael and I have been friends for three years. … Nothing happened between me and Michael. We didn't sleep in the same room, we didn't share a bed. We have a normal friendship. There's nothing sexual to it."