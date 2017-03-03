A wonderful woman remembered

28°
3rd Mar 2017 2:37 PM

A FUNERAL was held today for Bundjalung elder Aunty Bertha Kapeen.

Aunty Bertha was passionate in her support of the community and has left behind a wonderful legacy.

We share with you, some of the moments Aunty Bertha shared with us.

