iPhone sets woman’s bed alight

A young woman suffered burns to her hand after her overheated iPhone 5s caught fire in her bed in Malaysia. Picture: AsiaWire/australscope

A MALAYSIAN woman has suffered serious burns to her hand after her iPhone overheated and exploded while charging on her bed this week.

Nur Filzah Abdul Rahman, 24, told local news site Harian Metro she had left her smartphone on charge on top of her mattress when the incident occurred in the city of Shah Alam, in Western Malaysia.

While she would normally leave her iPhone 5s to charge on her bedroom floor, Ms Rahman said she had fallen asleep while charging the phone on her bed and woke in the early hours of the morning to extreme pain in her left arm.

"At 4.20am, I woke up from sleep after (feeling heat on my body) and thought it was just a dream," the bank clerk said.

"But when I looked to the left, my hand moved the phone and I could feel that my arm was sore".

She clutched her phone and suddenly realised it was burning hot before jumping out of her bed, which had caught fire.

"I threw my phone at the edge of the bed and turned on the lights before seeing my room had filled with smoke and it looked like it was coming from the mattress," she said.

Sharing photos of her horrific burns and mangled phone to her social media accounts, Ms Rahman said she called her housemates to help extinguish the fire by throwing a bucket of water over the blaze.

She was hospitalised and treated for burns to her hand.