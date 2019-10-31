A wicked way to re-tell a classic tale

WICKED, The Musical, tells the incredible untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two young women who first meet as sorcery students at Shiz University: the blonde and very popular Glinda and a misunderstood green girl named Elphaba.

Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences for her future.

Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

As in the movie, the Wizard of Oz is an old carnival huckster who blew into Oz in a hot air balloon and became a false-faced leader. But there's a twist in both Maguire's novel and the musical with regard to the relationship between the Wizard and Elphaba.

The Wizard is played by Carl Moore, a keen participant in a variety of shows at Ballina Players over many years, from drama to farce to musicals, from intense seriousness to side-splitting comedy.

Always keen to send shivers up the spines of our audiences, Carl aims to explore the variety of motives, moods and morals of the Wizard.

Wicked is a Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman.

It is based on the Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (published in 1995), itself a retelling of the classic 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film The Wizard of Oz (1939).

Wicked opens at Ballina Players Theatre, 24 Swift St Ballina, this Friday and runs until Sunday, December 1.

Tickets are $30/Adult, $22/Child (16 and Under), and are available at Just Funkin Music shop at 124 River St Ballina, 6686 2440 (a $2 booking fee applies) or online at ballinaplayers.com.au (no booking fee).

All shows are at 8pm except for Sundays which are at 2pm.

An extra matinee has been added at 2pm on Saturday, November 23.