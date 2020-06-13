A weight has been lifted as NSW gyms reopen

Madelaine Rascan, Emma Jay and Bia Vrban are thrilled to be back in the Heat Yoga Byron Bay studio today (formally known as Bikram Yoga).

After three long months, the time has finally come where we can peel ourselves off the couch and head to the gym to shed those quarantine kilos.

From today (Saturday 13), gyms, indoor pools, and yoga and dance studios will be able to reopen statewide, with kids’ sports set to return from July 1.

But with the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) still lingering, your favourite gym or fitness studio may look a little different than you remember.

According to the NSW Government, gyms, as well as pilates, yoga and dance studios, can reopen with up to 10 people per class. Each facility is allowed one person per four square metres at a time, including staff.

Emma Jay, owner of Heat Yoga Byron Bay (formally Bikram Yoga), is “super excited” to see her community come back together for the first time in months.

“We are booked out. We have a waitlist until Thursday now. So, they’re really eager to come back,” she said.

Over the past few days Ms Jay has been hard at work, preparing the studio to comply with the tight restrictions imposed by the NSW Government.

“Obviously we are following the maximum of ten people per class, we have 4 square metres between each person, and the indoor showers, lockers, and changing rooms are closed.”

“We have an outdoor shower, which we are operating because it’s out in the open air, but we are not hiring mats out. People will need to bring their own mats and line them up where the floor is marked.”

“Then we have a half an hour break between classes where the team will clean the room and get it set up for the next class.”

While the lockdown period has been devastating for many small businesses, Ms Jay persevered, and as a result, succeeded in expanding the Heat Yoga community while the studio was closed.

“A lot of people have been following us online. We’ve been doing online classes every day since we closed, and we’ve built a whole new community online, which is global,” she said.

“So, our online studio will continue and we’ll build it from there.”

“What started out as being absolutely terrifying has lead to a whole new family. It’s presented a brand-new business opportunity that has helped us grow, and get our name out there globally.”