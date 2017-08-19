A week of threats, fatalities, approvals and Australia Day

Smoke from Anderson Street in East Ballina.

IT HAS been a very newsworthy week for the Northern Rivers.

This is how it looked from the weekend and the rest of the week.

Saturday

This little community have found themselves out of pocket after an alternative housing scheme collapsed.

A community collapses

There is a lesson in this story. You don't waste coffee.

Spilling the beans on copping $450 fine

Sunday

Going a little too far when the Jehovah's Witnesses come a-knocking.

Toy gun used to threaten a Jehovah's Witness member

When this bad boy tried to make a break for it

Photos of the racing yacht that ran aground

Stricken yacht on Kings Beach, Broken Head. Marc Stapelberg

Monday

It was deadly news to wake up to

Four dead in horror crashes

Is this a taste of Summer right on Ballina's doorstep?

RFS crews battle Ballina fire

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast are on standby as fire-friendly conditions are predicted for the next two days. Marc Stapelberg

Tuesday

What are some parents thinking?

Children taken to see grisly crash scene

Wednesday

Heart-broken parents are doing what they can to stop the same happening to others

Grieving parents fight anti-vaxxers

Toni McCaffery is fighting to raise awareness for the need vaccinate. Contributed

That old chestnut raises its head again, although six months early

Australia Day date is 'just wrong' says Greens councillor

Flag at Picnic Point. Toowoomba parks, Australian flag. January 2017 Bev Lacey

Thursday

Lots of new neighbours for this beachside village

199 sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture. Contributed

Our sports editor Mitch tells us who to watch in the final stages of the football season

They are in a league of their own in NRRRL