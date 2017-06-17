A volunteer with heart gave her all to the community

ABOVE AND BEYOND: RFS firefighter and SES volunteer Jennifer Hankinson's life was celebrated when hundreds of emergency service workers attended the memorial service yesterday.

THERE were tears, laughter and a deep sense of feeling richer for knowing the woman whose life they were their to celebrate, when hundreds of emergency service workers attended the memorial service for Jennifer Catherine Hankinson on Friday.

Ms Hankinson passed away on June 4 at Casino Air Base when she suffered a significant, unexpected and irreversible brain bleed and collapsed while with her RFS Aviation Support Brigade to undertake some routine maintenance.

The chapel at Parkview in Ballina was a sea of orange, yellow and navy uniforms, as members from different brigades and units of the NSW Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service were joined by their colleagues from police and ambulance at Parkview Funerals in Ballina.

As well as RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimons AFSM, NSW State Emergency Services Commissioner Mark Smethurst and Richmond Police Commissioner Greg Martin APM, there were a number of senior emergency personnel from the regional offices and Thomas George MP also attended.

At the front of the chapel, Ms Hankinson's RFS and SES uniforms were laid out on a table next to their respective helmets, with her framed SES Citation awarded for her consistently high level of response during 2009-2013.

The fact so many senior emergency officers from all over state chose to attend was a testimony to the women who lived to serve others and never sought accolades.

Senior Chaplain John Mace OAM who conducted the service with chaplains Ian and Kerry Spall, spoke of her as a diamond, as she was a women of many facets.

He said in her life as a mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter, sister, wife and an emergency services volunteer across a spectrum of RFS and SES roles, Ms Hankinson was a diamond herself.

Family tributes included heartfelt words from grandson Mathew Hankinson gave a bible reading, nephew David Robson who told of an aunt who was inspiration and daughter Laurel spoke of her much-loved mum, and how appreciative the family were of all the support from their other family - her RFS and SES colleagues.

Her family spoke of a woman who gave so much of herself to others, and how comforted they felt by her colleagues.

As well as gaining a black-belt in taekwondo, Jen as she was known to her many friends and colleagues, was regarded as a dedicated, passionate and highly capable volunteer for whom no job was too hard.

She was respected not only for her ability at an incident, be it a fire or rescue, flood or a time when a colleague needed a friendly ear or someone in her brigade or unit needed help in mastering a skill.

Ms Hankinson's dear friend Mrs Pam McGrath, also spoke on behalf of herself, Mrs Marilyn Pozza and Mrs Susan Clay.

RFS Aviation Support Brigade, Anthony Nestor, spoke a woman who was cheeky, hard-working, helpful to younger members and always ready to roll up her sleeves.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimons AFSM said although Ms Hankinson had only been a fire-fighter for a few years, it was a tribute to her to see the room full of yellow uniforms, there to say farewell to their beloved colleague.

"Jen made a difference, we will all be the better for her making a difference,” he said.

"She made a difference in bucket-loads.”

Meanwhile, NSW SES Local Controller Gerry Burnage and NSW SES Commissioner, Mark Smethurst DSC AM told how proud they were to have had Ms Hankinson in their lives as a volunteer and friend.

In light rain, an honour guard of emergency services personnel was formed, many with faces wet with tears while they saluted as as she was placed in the hearse for her final journey.

While a police car held back traffic on River St, the funeral procession was led by an SES vehicle with the front its front bumper bar and grill shrouded in black cloth, followed by a fire truck from her former brigade of Alstonville, then two more SES vehicles.

The hearse was led by the funeral director Phil Chapman and the three chaplains, then a group of senior officers marched in formation and several groups of emergency services followed.

In death she was selfless to end, at least four people and their families have hope and a new lease on life thanks to the donation of her organs.

Vale Jennifer Catherine Hankinson May 7, 1950 - June 5, 2017.