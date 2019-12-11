A very generous Christmas lunch is back for most vulnerable

When long-time owner of Fishheads restaurant Ralph Mamone was asked why he hosts a Christmas Lunch for Byron Bay's most vulnerable residents, he simply answered "because it's Christmas".

The restaurateur said he and his staff have been helping the community out where they could for the last 21 years.

“We decided about three years ago that Christmas is a very stressful time,” Mr Mamone said.

“I had no commitment, so I decided to put on lunch for our homeless people.

“There is a lot of people in Byron Bay who are vulnerable because of a myriad of social issues … whether it’s depression, drug abuse, or they’ve fallen on hard times or it’s just bad luck.

“We have lots of people in our community who go through a tough time at Christmas and of we can help some of these people out and give them a good day, it’s a good thing to do.”

He said he also put on the Christmas lunch, which was growing each year, for his “lovely” staff.

“Byron is transient town and we have a lot of local people and people from overseas who don’t have family here … they are Christmas orphans,” he said.

“It works out for everyone.”

Mr Mamone made it clear the lunch “was not a free for all”.

“We want to support our most vulnerable and needy – those who have nowhere to go on the day, who can’t afford lunch on that day,” he said.

“As a society, we all need to take ownership and responsibility and try and help. We could ask our councillors or Government to throw some resources at it, but as individuals we can all embrace them, listen and give them a helping hand instead of avoiding them.

“If we can’t help our most vulnerable that’s pretty sad.”

With great support from his local suppliers already locked in for the day, Mr Mamone said he was still looking for a few volunteers to help for a few hours on the day.

“We’ve teamed up with The liberation larder, so if people are too busy to come and help and would like to make a donation, please call the restaurant and we will make sure it goes directly to the Liberation Larder.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate, please contact 66 856 011.

For the rest of the month, for every fish and chip sold at the restaurant and take away section, $2 will go to the two organisations in charge of Byron Community Centre’s breakfasts: The liberation larder and The homeless breakfast hub.

Fishheads Christmas lunch will run on December 25, from 11am to 2pm by the pool at 1 Jonson Street at Main Beach Byron Bay,