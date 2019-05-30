New dining experience not just about the food

Yulli's Byron Bay owner Karl Cooney with head chef Bee Teerapong Supawan and restaurant manager Alice Linsalata at the restaurants location in Byron Bay.

YULLI'S owner Karl Cooney won't put anything on his menu he wouldn't eat himself.

The self-proclaimed eggplant lover said he'd created a dynamic menu for his new Byron Bay restaurant including edamabe money bags, zucchini flowers with five spiced mushroom filling and miso flavoured cauliflower.

But aside from using vegetables to create mouth watering dishes, Karl said Yulli's was a culinary experience based on ambience and having a good time.

"It's about the physical space more than anything else," he said.

"The food, service and drinks are important but the overall experience is most important.

"You want your dish, menu and experience to be balanced and I just want a place where everyone is welcome."

He described Yulli's atmosphere as an extension of his living room - dark lighting, music and vegan food that was designed to share.

"We've gone with modern Asian menu which is one of my favourite cuisine's and it's also a great way of sharing food," he said.

"I love vegetable's and when you have a head chef who brings out the best in veggies why not focus on them."

Karl made the move to Suffolk Park five years ago with girlfriend Danielle Gleeson and their young children for a different lifestyle and to grow his already established Yullli's beer range - Yulli's Brews.

But when Karl became sick of being stuck on the computer and phone in his job, he made the decision to open a third Yulli's in Byron so he could get back to waiting on tables every now and then.

"We found this spot and it felt right, which is important," Karl said.

"What's not to love about Byron and it's a great place for the kids to grow up.

"It's nice... Danielle and I both have shifts during the week waiting on tables again.

"We love it."

Karl and Danielle started the original Yulli's in Surry Hills in 2008, and with such a strong following, they soon opened a sister restaurant in Alexandria which was also the home of Yulli's brewery.

The recognisable beer bears the names and faces of employees that have worked at the restaurant and the wide range is available in all Yulli restaurants.

He said the key to a successful business was staying connected to the restaurant, his staff, creating a memorable atmosphere and dining experience and believing in what you do.

"Our head chef Bee Teerapong Supawan and restaurant manager Alice Linsalata came up from the Surry Hills restaurant, they are some of the best at what they do," he said.

"I'd also love to give Joe Snell a shout out for all his architecture and design skills in our restaurants."

Find Yulli's at 3/8 Byron St on Wednesday and Thursday from 5pm until later and Friday to Sunday from 12pm to late.