Red Cross driver killed in horror S-E Freeway smash

A MAN who was transporting Red Cross blood supplies from Melbourne has become the latest causality of South Australia's growing road toll.

The 23-year-old from Clovelly Park died on Saturday morning after his van burst into flames in a crash with a truck on the South Eastern Freeway near Murray Bridge.

Police and emergency services were called to the South Eastern Freeway, at the Adelaide Road intersection, about 4.30am after receiving reports of a vehicle being on fire.

The Clovelly Park man died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured but was taken to hospital.

The 23-year-old was driving a van transporting Red Cross blood supplies from Melbourne to Adelaide when the crash occurred.

The van crashed into the vegetable truck on a part of the freeway that goes up a long incline.

The lack of a crumple zone on the van is considered to be a reason as to why the driver suffered the deadly injuries in the smash.

Crash investigators are still determining what resulted in the van catching fire.

Chemicals that were being carried by the van in addition to the blood required hazmat clean-up crews to clean the road.

The man's body was removed from the van earlier this morning.

The van was destroyed in the crash. Picture: Keryn Stevens/AAP

The early morning crash resulted in the busy freeway being closed for all westbound traffic for most of Saturday as Major Crash investigators examined the scene in an attempt to decipher the circumstances around the crash.

Diversions were put in place through Murray Bridge via Swanport Road and Adelaide Road for traffic heading towards the city.

It came as a 36-year-old Greenwith man was killed after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a truck on the Dukes Highway near Coonalpyn at about 5pm on Friday.

The man was the sole occupant in the car while the truck driver escaped injury.

The Advertiser and Sunday Mail in partnership with SA Police has launched a road safety campaign called Enough is Enough, aimed at cutting the toll by the end of this year.

The road toll has jumped to 42 people killed on South Australian roads so far this year. It was 25 at the same time last year.

New figures from the Transport Department reveal that deaths on Adelaide roads this year have nearly doubled the five-year average, up to 18 from 10.

Fatalities on regional roads now stand at 24, up from 15 in the five-year average.