A Twist at the end of bowls final at Ballina

Sydney bowler Ben Twist (left) won the Summerland Pairs with Kevin Anderson. They are pictured with Ballina Bowling Club men's president Mike Hynes.

CURRENT Australian bowler Ben Twist has gone into the history books after winning the Summerland singles and pairs in the same calendar year at Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina.

The 29-year-old took out the pairs final with Kevin Anderson in a hard-fought 15-12 win over Queensland state rep Kurt Brown and Keith Whalley on Sunday night.

Twist defeated Canadian international Ryan Bester 21-11 in the singles final last summer and has a chance to defend his title later this week when the singles is contested.

It is the second time he has won the pairs after he did it with Dave Ferguson in 2017.

Anderson, who has represented Scotland and now bowls for Broadbeach on the Gold Coast, played his part throughout the pairs tournament.

They had to overcome Australian duo Aaron Teys and Corey Wedlock 14-13 in post sectional play on Friday night.

“The final was fantastic and one of the best we’ve seen,” event organiser Kris Lehfeldt said.

“Kurt was unlucky not to win it and it’s a big effort from Ben to do what he’s done.

“The singles has been running for 59 years and the pairs 58, no one has managed to win both in the same calendar year.

“We had them out bowling until 9.30pm the first two nights but they all enjoyed playing under lights with plenty of people inside the club watching.”

Brown and Whalley had to overcome last years finalists Dale and Dean McWhinney in the quarter-finals in a 19-9 effort.

They had a narrow 13-11 win over Alstonville bowler Peter Taylor and former world No 1 Kelvin Kerkow in the semi-final.

Anderson and Twist were far too strong in their semi-final with a 21-3 win over Ian Dickinson and Brad Johnson.

“There were a lot of close scores and Kelvin had to play an extra end in his post sectional game just to get to the quarter-finals,” Lehfeldt said.

“Kevin (Anderson) has played for Scotland so him and Ben were a pretty handy team.”

The Summerland Singles starts Thursday and will run over three days with 64 of the best bowlers in Australia.

Commonwleath Games silver medallist Barrie Lester is playing Friday with the finals on Saturday.

The winner will take home $4000 and gain automatic entry into the $64,000 Blue Opal Singles at Broadbeach.