Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Breaking

Cattle trapped after truck rolls in ditch

Jacqueline Munro
by
13th Aug 2018 4:01 PM

UPDATE 5.00pm: A DOUBLE semi-trailer carrying cattle towards Casino has tipped on its side and ended up in a ditch on Summerland Way south of Crawfords Road.

The driver of the truck is believed to be uninjured, but the cattle are trapped in the trailers.

Work is underway to release the cattle and determine if any cattle have been injured.

Police, highway patrol, Rural Fire Service, NSW Fire and Rescue, a Richmond Valley Council ranger and a vet are all on scene.

Alternating stop and go is in place while the cattle and truck are removed.

Caution should be exercised near the scene and extra travel time allowed.

 

Original story: A TRUCK has crashed on the Summerland Way at Coombell Road, south of Casino.

It is believed a cattle truck has tipped over with livestock on board.

Traffic is affected in both directions and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Emergency services are on their way.

Lismore Northern Star

