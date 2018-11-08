A trial for women to tackle

Stephanie Goode on the run for Marist Brothers in the women's league tag competition.

Stephanie Goode on the run for Marist Brothers in the women's league tag competition. Ursula Bentley @CapturedAus

NORTHERN Rivers will host its inaugural women's rugby league nines gala day at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina on Saturday.

The nine-a-side format of the game has been played across Country Rugby League in October and November in an open age division.

It is an opportunity for NRRRL and the clubs to assess viability of a tackle competition next season.

The NRRRL currently has 11 female teams that contest a league tag competition, which is a modified version of the game similar to Oztag.

With recent participation statistics revealing an annual increase of 28 per cent in female participation across Country Rugby League, CRL Women's participation officer Kylie Hilder believes the nines are the perfect opportunity for new or returning players to get involved in the game.

"We're really excited to announce another eight competitions taking place throughout NSW,” Hilder said.

"We've been inundated with requests for CRL Women's 9's competitions after the success of last year and events like the Women's State of Origin and NRL Women's Premiership have obviously helped to increase exposure in the women's game.

"The addition of women's tackle into next year's Country Championships has created a pathway for players who participate in the nines to push for selection in the Country Women's National Championship side and possibly State of Origin or NRL Women's Premiership representation - so the opportunities are there if you want to get involved.”

The 2018/19 CRL Women's 9's have been the largest on record with competitions in Illawarra District Rugby League, Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League, Central Coast / Hunter, Group 2, Group 3 / Hastings League, Group 4, Group 16, Group 19, Group 21 and Albury.

Interested players can contact NRRRL secretary Tanya Booth at secretarynrrrl@ gmail.com while registrations can be made at https://mem- bership.sportstg.com/rego- form.cgi.

Games start from 9.30am.

The day also doubles as a coaching clinic for all registered and non-registered girls aged 11-16 years old in the first NRRRL Girls Tackle Clinic.

It runs for two hours from 10am and costs $10 which includes a shirt and boot bag.

Contact Kel Menchin on 0407069 101 or kmenchin@nrl.com.au with registrations at http://bit.ly/ NRRRL-GirlsClinic.