A travelling hand for your caravan

The Travelling Hand owner Guy Stewart realises the difficulty of getting your caravan towed for repairs and so has started a business where he travels to the clients. Marc Stapelberg

SINGLE father Guy Stewart is forging a future for himself and his daughter by starting up his mobile caravan and recreational vehicle repair business to service the region.

Going out on his own was a long time coming for the qualified technician and Lismore local, but when he was working full-time and trying to get his business, The Travelling Hand, off the ground on the weekends it proved difficult.

"I've only started this week, and it feels really exciting and good,” he said.

The company he worked for wanted him to stay there for another 18 months but he wasn't able to earn enough money.

"I'm a single dad, my daughter Kerry has always lived with me since she was born - she's 11 now.

"I had to move back in with my mum and dad a few years ago so they could take her to and from school and I could work.”

He couldn't earn enough money for them to get their own place but he hopes this venture will allow that to happen.

Handing his resignation in to go out on his own was a bitter-sweet moment for Mr Stewart.

"It felt good but it's scary because I've got a few thousand dollars in the bank to live off until we really get going,” he said.

"I just want stability for me and my daughter.”

Mr Stewart said being a mobile business saves his customers "a lot of hassles.”

"Especially with the older people, but also younger people who have caravans work all the time, so they don't have the time to drop their caravan off,” he said.

Specialising in brake and bearings, The Travelling Hand offers plumbing, leaks, minor electrics, re-seals, vent and awning fitting, six and 12 months regos, pre rego checks and caravan detailing.

"There is definitely a gap in the market ... a lot of people, young and old own vans or are travelling through the region and some go from McLean to Ballina to get their vans fixed. It saves time calling me and it's convenient,” he said.

"I've received so much support from Perkins Caravans and Alstonville Caravan Repairs ahead of starting out, they've been amazing.”

Find The Travelling hand on Facebook or head to www.thetravellinghand.com or phone 0403189672