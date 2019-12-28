A touch of New York glam for Lismore

Michelle, Sheldon King, Simon Whicker and Adam Schmadam are putting the final touches on the Tropical Fruits celebration as New Year's Eve approaches.

LISMORE is set to sparkle this Sunday as Tropical Fruits once again launches its end-of-year celebrations in style, with the annual pride parade invoking the spirit of the 1980s trans world and the glamour of New York City.

Tropical Fruits chairman Brett Paradise said the parade signalled the official start to festivities and would culminate at Lismore City Hall where there would be a Welcome to Country and performances.

“Last year there was about 1000 people marching up the street which was pretty impressive to see,” he said.

“And this year’s theme promises to be pretty glamorous as Haus of Fruits and is based on the ballroom theme of the ’80s and it is really about catwalking and showing off and being proud of what you look like and coming together as a family and looking like a family together.

“It is really based on some African-American trans women that were so oppressed in New York in the ’80s that they found a culture for themselves and they created this strut.

“It was what really came out of Madonna’s Vogue video, which drew heavily from the ballroom scene in Manhattan, and so it was about dancing and showing off and being glamorous in your own way.”

Mr Paradise said the parade was a free event and the community was welcome to come along and participate, watch and/or cheer everyone on.

“It is about bringing all the people that are your family, whether that is created or blood family, and acknowledging how important they are to you,” he said.

Tickets for the annual Tropical Fruits’ new year celebrations are capped at 4000, but the program of events has actually grown over the years to cover more days.

“So the length of the festival has grown and so over the years we have really kept the size but expanded the event,” he said.

“We know the businesses in Lismore have really boomed from remaining open over the New Year’s Eve-New Year’s Day (period) and particularly some of the food and hospitality outlets.”