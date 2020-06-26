A touch of Melbourne to come to Lismore streets

LISMORE'S laneways are set to undergo a transformation in the coming months and the Lismore City Council is seeking community input to make it happen.

The Lismore Laneways Project is fully funded through a $510,000 NSW Government grant and seeking to turn the laneways into a 'destination unique to Lismore'.

Lismore City Council Mayor, Isaac Smith, said the laneways were a real asset to Lismore and will become a real focal point of the CBD under this project.

"Lismore is unique, we have a block in the CBD full of arcades and laneways, there is literally nowhere like this unless you go to Melbourne and that's a fantastic asset and this half a million dollars is going to activate those spaces for us in Lismore," Cr Smith said.

The project is focusing on Carrington St, County Lane and Eggings Lane with hopes to improve amenities and lightning in the areas as well as adding dining options.

The council is eager to consult local businesses and residents on the project with the first consultation occurring Thursday July 9.

"We have consultation coming up in July and we want to make sure that we do what they want to make sure business in Lismore survives here and thrives here in Lismore," Cr Smith said.

"We believe there are some great ideas that can come from the community and business community and we look forward to those ideas and to explore those (ideas)," Tony Duffy, Manager for Major Recreation & Cultural Facilities at Lismore City Council said.

The council is hoping this project will help kickstart activity in the local CBD after local businesses have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Coming out of coronavirus there is nothing more important than our heart of the city, our small business are suffering, we know retail was struggling, before the coronavirus even hit things were tough for business," Cr Smith said.

"To have this money now, to be activating out of the coronavirus is a fantastic project," Cr Smith said.

For further information or to submit an idea, see yoursay.lismore.nsw.gov.au,