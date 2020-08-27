SEA levels could rise by half a metre in the next century, a new study has revealed.

New research conducted by the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies found Antarctic Ice Sheet change was particularly driven by the interaction between ice shelves and ocean conditions.

Lecturer and lead author Taryn Noble worked with a team of national and international experts on a wide-ranging assessment of Antarctic variability in the past, present, and future.

"We looked at the current understanding of interactions between the ice sheet, climate and the ocean, and at the underlying Earth structure that can either amplify or dampen responses of the ice sheet to climate change," she said.

"This highlighted the gaps in our understanding, and provides a crucial foundation for targeting new research in this challenging environment, to effectively and efficiently address these knowledge gaps."

She said the assessment revealed large changes in atmospheric and oceanic circulation patterns around the ice sheet that were associated with global climate change.

"These changes noticeably affect the Antarctic Ice Shelf and result in sea level rise," Dr Noble said.

"We also highlight that the fastest rates of change occur in portions of the ice sheet that cover large basins extending below sea level.

"These regions experience the greatest change because they are the most directly affected by the warming ocean, a condition that exists in both West and East Antarctica."

She said using modelling and data for past warm periods, Antarctic ice melt alone would plausibly contribute around half a metre of sea-level rise per century in response to global climate change.

Originally published as A THREAT BELOW: Experts say sea levels may rise half a metre