A taste of Peru in Bangalow

TWO years ago, two chefs set out to create more opportunities for people in the Northern Rivers to experience Peruvian food.

Since then, Franco Reverditto and Andres Soldi have held dozens of pop-ups, catered parties and set up market stalls serving dishes heavy on chilli, seafood and potato.

On Saturday, they shared two new dishes, papa rellena and ceviche nikkei at the 9th Sample food Festival in Bangalow.

"No one is doing Peruvian like this in the area,” Mr Reverditto said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Reverditto and Mr Soldi grew up in Lima and said their coastal upbringing influenced their focus on seafood, specifically their speciality ceviche.

With up to 300 types of chilli and up to 4000 varieties of potatoes in Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador, Mr Reverditto said the two ingredients were key.

"We use lots of chillies, not just for the spice but for the flavour,” he said.

"We blanch the chillies a few times and we make a paste and then cook with it, so you don't have the heat you just have the flavour of the chilli.”

On the menu, the papa rellena is a mashed potato stuffed with stir-fried beef and the cerviche nikkei is a Japanese and Peruvian fusion dish with fresh diced mackerel, pickled ginger, avocado, sweet potato, chilli, coriander and Asian style Tiger's Milk.

Mr Reverditto said he made Tiger's Milk and a panka smoky chilli dressing specific to Peru.

The festival was held at Bangalow showgrounds to present farmers, producers and chefs from the region.

"It's fun, you are always serving other people and get to see what people think of your food,” Mr Reverditto said.

The festival also offered food photography and styling workshops, cooking classes, live music and talks by chefs Matt Moran and Federico Zanellato.