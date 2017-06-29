A stroke away from death and disablement

LOVE RULES: Jess Thodey, 19, and her mum Sarah have walked a rough road since the teenager had a stroke.

IF JESS Thodey's mum had let her stay home from school the day she complained about a headache, she may have died.

That was the dramatic realisation for Goonellabah mum Sarah Thodey when she discovered her then 16-year-old daughter had suffered a stroke.

"I went to school on the Thursday morning and had a headache and took a couple of Panadol," Jess said.

"I was sitting in double maths and got up to ask if I could go to sick bay but I couldn't get out what I wanted to say."

Thanks to accurate diagnosing from the Lismore Base medical team, Jess was sent for further tests.

"I was very surprised they didn't sent her home as a migraine case," Sarah said.

"She wasn't making any sense, so they sent her to the Gold Coast hospital."

Jess spent 12 days in ICU after an MRI showed a clot in the brain.

In a Stroke Foundation report released last week, the electorate of Page has come third in the list of highest rates of stroke across Australia.

The report - No Postcode Untouched: Stroke in Australia 2017 - states at 320 people per 100,000 it is third only to the electorates of Lyne in NSW and Hindmarsh in South Australia.

It found 12 of the country's top 20 hotspots for stroke incidence were in New South Wales, with all but two of those in regional and rural areas.

Stroke Foundation New South Wales state manager Teresa Howarth said due to limited access to best practice treatment, people in the state's regional areas were also more likely to die or be left with a significant disability as a result of stroke.

"Advancements in stroke treatment and care mean stroke is no longer a death sentence for many, however patient outcomes vary widely across the country depending on where people live." she said.

Jess and her mum stayed up on the Gold Coast to ensure Jess got the best rehabilitation every day.

"Ballina rehab had only one speech therapist and that was part-time," Sarah said.

Ms Howarth said it is a tragedy that only a small percentage of NSW stroke patients are getting access to ongoing specialist care.

