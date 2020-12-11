A strip club, a steakhouse or a water park for kids?

We had a lot of good (and some not so good) suggestions on what should be built on the vacant block of land on the corner of Dawson and Woodlark Sts, Lismore.

A VACANT block of land in one of Lismore's most prominent locations is on the market, and its potential has captured our imaginations.

The site, on the corner of Dawson and Woodlark Sts, used to be a service station.

But that has since been knocked down and now the site is for sale via an "international expressions of interest campaign", closing on December 15.

The 965sqm site is zoned B3 Commercial Core Zoning and the selling agents say there are various development opportunities, subject to council approval.

The vacant site at 75 Dawson St, Lismore.

Anyone interested in buying the land can phone Robert Horder on 0439 135 125.

In the meantime, we asked our readers what they thought should be built on the site.

We had some really good suggestions, and others that were a little more, let's say, unusual.

Vote in our poll and give the potential new owner some good ideas.