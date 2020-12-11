Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
We had a lot of good (and some not so good) suggestions on what should be built on the vacant block of land on the corner of Dawson and Woodlark Sts, Lismore.
We had a lot of good (and some not so good) suggestions on what should be built on the vacant block of land on the corner of Dawson and Woodlark Sts, Lismore.
News

A strip club, a steakhouse or a water park for kids?

Rebecca Lollback
11th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A VACANT block of land in one of Lismore's most prominent locations is on the market, and its potential has captured our imaginations.

The site, on the corner of Dawson and Woodlark Sts, used to be a service station.

But that has since been knocked down and now the site is for sale via an "international expressions of interest campaign", closing on December 15.

The 965sqm site is zoned B3 Commercial Core Zoning and the selling agents say there are various development opportunities, subject to council approval.

 

The vacant site at 75 Dawson St, Lismore.
The vacant site at 75 Dawson St, Lismore.

 

Anyone interested in buying the land can phone Robert Horder on 0439 135 125.

In the meantime, we asked our readers what they thought should be built on the site.

We had some really good suggestions, and others that were a little more, let's say, unusual.

Vote in our poll and give the potential new owner some good ideas.

Reader poll

What should be built on this vacant block of land in Lismore?

View Results
lismore lismore business lismore real estate northern rivers business northern rivers property woodlark street
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Movie studio's plan to create 1000+ local jobs in 5 years

        Premium Content Movie studio's plan to create 1000+ local jobs in 5 years

        News OPERATING in Alstonville and Byron Bay, the company has long term plans for a major movie HQ in Ballina.

        Man allegedly caught growing 780 cannabis plants near Casino

        Premium Content Man allegedly caught growing 780 cannabis plants near Casino

        News Queensland man banned from leaving NSW while he awaits court date

        Ballina Fair roof collapse: What engineers discovered

        Premium Content Ballina Fair roof collapse: What engineers discovered

        News Management of the shopping centre have issued a statement

        Mum-of-three cops double whammy after Big W thefts

        Premium Content Mum-of-three cops double whammy after Big W thefts

        News The magistrate urged the woman to think of her kids and “do something to stop the...

        • 11th Dec 2020 9:00 AM