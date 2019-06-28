A slam dunk for basketball at the Masters Games

HOOP DREAMS: Women's basketball will feature at the Lismore Masters Games. L-R: Angela Richardson, Jahli Eves, Nadine Chandler and Elisa Brownhill.

HOOP DREAMS: Women's basketball will feature at the Lismore Masters Games. L-R: Angela Richardson, Jahli Eves, Nadine Chandler and Elisa Brownhill. Alison Paterson

WHETHER you fancy yourself as a Michael Jordan or a Steph Curry - or a Wilt Chamberlain for those older folk - all shapes and sizes are welcome at the Lismore Masters Games basketball in September.

Basketball is one of three new sports introduced to 2019's Lismore Workers Masters Games, to be held at Trinity Sports Hall from September 27 to 29.

Convenor Matt Barlow said basketball around Australia is growing rapidly, and is encouraging everyone, including beginners, to join a team for the inaugural competition.

"According to research by Sweeney Sports, one in three Australians have an interest in basketball, so we're hoping for a great turn out of players and spectators," he said.

"If you're sitting at home reading this and realise you are one of the one in three, sign up and have some fun."

Those over age 35 are eligible to enter; the eldest active player in the NBA is Vince Carter at 42, so there are no excuses, according to Barlow.

"This is a new sport for the Masters Games so there is no pressure and nothing to live up to - we are making the competition our own from this year on," he said.

"Masters is all about making friends, socialising and having a bit of fun on the court, so we really encourage people of all abilities including those who have never played competitively to come and have a go."

Basketball is popular in Northern NSW, with the Lismore women's team ressurected in 2019, with more than 55,000 registered members across the state.

Early bird registrations for the Lismore Workers Masters Games close this Friday, June 28.

Early birds receive a significant discount and can be completed online at lismoremastersgames.com.au

There is also a locals registration night this Friday at the Lismore Workers Club, where you can register and pay your fees from 5 to 7pm.