A safer driver's course is being offered for young people

SAFER and less expensive driving in NSW are the aim of two new state government initiatives and have received the support of Clarence Nationals MP, Chris Gulaptis.

"The government is helping disadvantaged kids become safe drivers and we are introducing a new deal on smash repairs and insurance," Mr Gulaptis said.

The government is providing 1000 free places each year for youth from Aboriginal communities and disadvantaged backgrounds to participate in the Safer Drivers Course.

The Safer Drivers Course is for learner drivers under 25 years of age who have completed 50 log book hours and normally costs around $140.

To be eligible for a free place you need to hold a valid learner licence, be aged below 25 years, have done at least 50 log book hours and hold a current Pensioner Concession Card.

The government is also introducing a new code of conduct, effective May 1, to reduce disputes between car insurers and repairers.

"The frustration of waiting for repairs to your smashed vehicle while the panel beaters and the insurance company slug it out was unacceptable and these new rules address that problem," Mr Gulaptis said.

The changes aim to help 4,200 repair and maintenance small businesses in NSW build better relationships with insurers.

For more information visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au