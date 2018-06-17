Menu
Ryan McCann opened up his marketing agency Lion & Lamb in Club Lane near Bank Café almost a year ago.
A roaring head start for new marketing agency

Samantha Poate
by
17th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
THERE'S a new king of the graphic design and marketing jungle in Lismore.

Lion and Lamb owner, Ryan McCann, moved from his home office and into a office space on Club Lane at Easter.

He attributes his pride in the business to his commitment to helping clients engage with, influence and inspire their audiences.

"We are fun, approachable and we like to work with organisations of all sizes in trying to help business achieve their goals, whether that is trying to build a brand, grow an audience, promote an activity or event, revitalise a product, things like that," Mr McCann said.

Having built relationships with a number of global companies, it's Lion and Lamb's close work with local businesses and organisations that has got people talking.

"Locally, I started to get involved with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter team working on the campaign for the outdoor leisure show, which is really exciting," Mr McCann said.

"We worked with the North Coast National Lismore Show last year to help re-brand the show."

"We've worked with Cancer Council NSW and (are) starting to work with a number of other businesses in this region."

Mr McCann, who has a background in designing corporate healthcare manufacturing and engineering organisations, said his experiences working in the corporate world have helped him develop an understanding that businesses, especially local, need an edge to win.

"This area offers a lot more opportunity to be creative with these new start-ups," he said.

"Businesses come to us if they are looking to build a brand, engage an audience (social media, online or physically) and we also develop product packaging."

"It's a full campaign, we offer that full service start to finish, TV advertising, online advertising, video work and production."

The business was currently going through an expansion phase proving it's a roaring success.

You can go visit them on Club Lane, Lismore (near the Bank Cafe) or online at http://lionandlamb.com.au/.

