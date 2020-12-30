Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith has announced his decision to leave council.
Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith has announced his decision to leave council.
News

‘A remarkable legacy’: pollies and public honour mayor

Adam Daunt
30th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tributes have come rolling in for retiring Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith, who announced the shock move last week.

Cr Smith has served on council since 2008 and assumed the position of mayor in 2016.

Tributes have come in for the departing mayor, with Page MP Kevin Hogan praising Cr Smith's leadership during the 2017 floods.

"Working with Isaac post the 2017 floods will be my lasting memory of his time as Mayor," Mr Hogan said.

"We were both devastated at what had happened to our community.

"We both worked together to get the relief assistance happening both federally and at a local government level as quickly as we could.

"I wish him well in the next stage of his life."

Members of the public also announced their support for Cr Smith and wished him the best in his next chapter serving solely as CEO of Harts Services.

"All the best with your future endeavours Isaac!" John Heaton commented.

Former mayor Jenny Dowell said Cr Smith "will leave a remarkable legacy".

"I really feel for him and Lismore and I can understand his decision," she said.

"He has had a tough term of mayor which includes and the financial challenges and that of a very divided council."

"Isaac always had the community front and centre and was there to communicate the good and bad news," she said.

"I wish him well and I hope he gets some peace."

 

>>> SEE MORE: Why Isaac Smith decided to retire <<<

lismore lismore city council lismore council lismore mayor mayor isaac smith northern rivers community news northern rivers council news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Process failures leave mystery for Lismore house fire case

        Premium Content Process failures leave mystery for Lismore house fire case

        News The coronial inquest of a Lismore man whose body was found after a house fire in 2000 has heard of “inadequacies” and “missed opportunities”.

        Road spikes used to stop stolen car

        Premium Content Road spikes used to stop stolen car

        News A MAN is facing a range of driving and property charges after he refused to stop...

        10 big moments that defined 2020 for Lismore City Council

        Premium Content 10 big moments that defined 2020 for Lismore City Council

        News Council had a massive year … and here are ten moments that made it such a big...

        Prison time for North Coast teen who ignored court orders

        Premium Content Prison time for North Coast teen who ignored court orders

        Crime ONE of his offences involved stealing $350 worth of spray paint