A red hot start for the Cougars in NRRRL

GOING THROUGH: Casino second-rower Theo Hippi carts the ball up against Mullumbimby in NRRRL on Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

CASINO started its season with a hard-fought 24-18 win over Mullumbimby in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Second half tries to wingers Denzel Dangerfield and Thomas Walker gave the Cougars a handy lead after scores were locked 12-all.

It was still 38 degrees when the game finished with front-rower Nick Morrissey, hooker Clyde Hickling and lock Hayden Pratt playing the full 80 minutes.

"The heat took its toll and it was a big effort for some of our forwards to play a full game,” Cougars president Geoff Scofield said.

"I know a few of the boys were physically sick after the game and it might take a few days for them to fully recover.

"We probably didn't play our best football and there was plenty of drop ball, but it was a fair hit-out for the first game of the season.”

Second-rower Michael Schipp was another standout and looks primed for a big year along with five-eighth Trevor Bolt and front-rower Josh Beech.

Halfback Roy Bell has come back to the club as captain-coach this season while they have retained fullback David Jacky and second-rower Theo Hippi.

"We're excited about this season,” Scofield said.

"We've got plenty of experience in this side and we want them there to help bring some of our juniors through.

"There is a nice spread of juniors across the club and we went these guys to be guided around the park.”

In other games, former NRL star Jamie Lyon had his first win as captain-coach at Ballina when the Seagulls beat Kyogle 40-18 at New Park Kyogle.

The Seagulls set the win up in the first half when they jumped out to a 24-0 lead.

Murwillumbah was made to work for a 26-22 win over Evans Head at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head.

Cudgen beat Marist Brothers 46-20 at Crozier Field Lismore and Tweed Coast thumped Northern United 64-0 at Cabarita on Saturday.