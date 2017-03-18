A re-sounding success

Damon Lemke did the Blue Hills College community very proud during the opening of the Shape 2016: Showcase of HSC Technology Projects at the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney.

BLUE Hills College Year 12 graduate Damon Lemke has done the college proud at the opening of the Shape 2016: Showcase of HSC Technology Projects at the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney.

The 2016 Year 12 graduate was one of only 36 students to have their work on display, and his was one of just five woodwork projects.

Damon's project was a hollow body electric jazz guitar.

Damon has played guitar for 10 years, so he wanted to know what makes the instrument work.

He researched the tools, materials and processes for the build, and consulted many master luthiers (guitar makers) to learn the best ways to do things.

But it doesn't stop there, because both his project and that of Mitchell Nabbe, another Year 12 student from last year, were selected for display as part of the InTech 2017 display to be held at the Sydney Timber and Working with Wood Show from June 23-25.